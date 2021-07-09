Small business owners despondent over toughest-ever distancing rules

On Friday, the government announced a decision to put the capital area under the toughest social distancing rules of Level 4, halving the maximum number of people allowed for private gatherings to a mere two. Under the unprecedented restrictions set to be in effect for two weeks beginning Monday, gatherings of three or more are banned after 6 p.m. and a 10 p.m. curfew is imposed on facilities that are used by unspecified individuals.