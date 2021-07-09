Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) All schools in greater Seoul area move online as pandemic worsens
SEOUL -- All schools in the greater Seoul area will switch to virtual instruction full-time, as the government decided to raise the virus alert level to the highest next week amid record-breaking COVID-19 cases.
The measure will go into effect Wednesday at schools in Seoul, Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital, and Gyeonggi Province until July 25, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said during a briefing Friday. Cram schools should shut down at 10 p.m. starting Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Worst-ever pandemic prods firms to tighten antivirus measures
SEOUL -- South Korean firms are tightening their virus prevention measures, including allowing more workers to work from home, as the country has decided to enforce the toughest social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area, the hotbed of the recent spike in new infections.
South Korea's daily virus infections hit a new high with 1,316 cases, forcing the government to apply the strongest Level 4 distancing measures from Monday for two weeks.
-----------------
Main opposition's approval rating outstrips ruling party's for 1st time in nearly 5 yrs: Gallup
SEOUL -- The main opposition party outstripped the rival ruling party in public support for the first time since a major corruption scandal involving former conservative President Park Geun-hye about five years ago, an opinion poll showed Friday.
The latest survey by Gallup Korea showed the conservative main opposition People Power Party (PPP) garnered 32 percent of support while the ruling Democratic Party (DP) had 31 percent.
-----------------
Women's rights groups protest against presidential campaign pledges to abolish gender ministry
SEOUL -- A group of women's rights organizations on Friday staged a rally in protest of campaign pledges by two opposition presidential contenders to abolish the gender equality ministry.
Activists from three women's rights groups -- Korea Women's Political Solidarity, Korea Cyber Sexual Violence Response Center and Network of Women Politics -- denounced the pledges as fanning conflict and hatred between genders during the rally in front of the headquarters of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) in western Seoul.
-----------------
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
SEOUL-- Superband BTS on Friday unveiled its much-awaited new song "Permission to Dance," the act's second collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.
The pop-disco track, co-written with Sheeran as well as high-profile producers, like Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews, turned out to be another cheerful song aimed at lifting spirits amid the pandemic that is showing no sign of letting up.
-----------------
N. Korea rejects AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine: think tank
SEOUL -- North Korea has rejected AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine that was to be delivered through the COVAX facility due to concerns about potential side effects, and appears instead to be reaching out to Moscow for Russian-made vaccines, a state-run think tank said Friday.
The North also appears to be reluctant to receive Chinese-made vaccines as it does not trust their efficacy and safety, according to the Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS) associated with the National Intelligence Agency.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 10 indicted, 12 under probe over death of Air Force sexual abuse victim
SEOUL -- Military prosecutors have indicted 10 people over the death of an Air Force sexual harassment victim following a monthlong investigation into a string of irregularities that led to the noncommissioned officer taking her own life, the defense ministry said Friday.
The number of officials to stand trial could further rise as a dozen others are still under investigation, the ministry said, announcing the interim results of its probe into the incident that sparked an intense public outcry over the military's failure to protect the victim.
(END)