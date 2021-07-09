Trials advised to be adjourned for 2 weeks in capital area as virus cases surge
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The top court advised Friday that court proceedings be suspended in the greater Seoul area for two weeks starting Monday, as the country has seen record numbers of coronavirus cases.
The National Court Administration of the Supreme Court published the advice on the judiciary's internal bulletin board that trails be postponed in the area, which will go under the most strict virus restrictions on Monday.
For the rest of the country, it called for strict adherence to health protection measures, such as keeping social distancing, staggered trials and mask wearing.
The measure was in line with the government's announcement earlier in the day to apply Level 4 in the area, home to around half of the country's population.
South Korea reported 1,316 new cases Friday, the highest daily COVID-19 tally since the nation reported its first case in early 2020.
About 80 percent of new infections came from Seoul and its neighboring areas, with people in their 20s and 30s, most of whom are not eligible for vaccinations, fueling new cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
