Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Belgium ambassador #return

Belgium ambassador, wife return home after assault incidents

21:53 July 09, 2021

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier and his wife returned home Friday, a foreign ministry official said, amid public criticism over the wife's involvement in two alleged assault cases.

The wife, Xiang Xueqiu, was questioned by police for allegedly assaulting two employees at a clothing store in Seoul in early April. Police dropped the case on grounds of diplomatic immunity and because that victims did not want her punished

The wife also got into an altercation with a street sweeper in a park this week. The case was closed as the two sides settled the matter.

In May, Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes ordered the ambassador to leave his post this summer. Foreign media reported that she told him to return "without further delay" after the second fight became known.

Lescouhier took office as ambassador to Seoul in June 2018.

This blurred surveillance footage, obtained by Yonhap News TV from the victim's family on April 20, 2021, shows the scene of an incident in which the wife of Belgian Ambassador Peter Lescouhier allegedly assaulted two employees at a local clothing store. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK