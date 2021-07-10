Go to Contents
09:08 July 10, 2021

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Vaccine receivers not exempt from new distancing measure in greater Seoul area (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't proposes new distancing measures in greater Seoul area, putting it under semi-lockdown after 6 p.m. (Kookmin Daily)
-- We need to stop to live, gatherings of 3 or more people after 6 p.m. to be banned for 2 weeks (Donga llbo)
-- A road not taken, public's cooperation is 'best antivirus measure' (Segye Times)
-- Gov't puts responsibility on citizens for 4th time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't opts for 'nighttime shutdown' on delta variant shock (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- The emergence of metaverse (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Time to stop' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Greater Seoul area to come to halt on delta variant fears (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Resurgence in COVID-19 cases jolts global stock markets (Korea Economic Daily)
