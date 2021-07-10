Go to Contents
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions

10:28 July 10, 2021

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Supergroup BTS has swept more than 90 regional iTunes charts with its new release "Permission to Dance," the act's agency said Saturday.

The upbeat number, released at 1 p.m. the previous day, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes top songs charts in 92 regions, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan, according to Big Hit Music.

The music video for the song, also released at 1 p.m. on Friday, has proven to be a hit, breaking 10 million views on YouTube in 39 minutes after its release. It has so far racked up more than 64 million views as of 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Permission to Dance," included in the physical album for the septet's Billboard-topping hit "Butter," is a dance-pop track co-written with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

BTS member Jimin said the song is something for everyone to enjoy.

"It's not a grand song. It's a song for everyone to enjoy easily," he said on an online talk show, titled "A Butterful Getaway with BTS," which aired via South Korean internet platform Naver on Friday.

"It carries the message that everyone should dance freely even if they have had a tough day in real life."

This compilation image, provided by Big Hit Music, shows images for BTS' new music video "Permission to Dance" released on July 9, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

