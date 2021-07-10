Go to Contents
SsangYong Motor to sell plant site in rehabilitation efforts

15:35 July 10, 2021

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Corp., a debt-ridden automaker, decided to sell the site of its plant in Pyeongtaek as part of self-rescue efforts, the local government said Saturday.

The company has been under court receivership since April, as its Indian parent, Mahindra & Mahindra, failed to secure a buyer for its 75 percent stake in the automaker.

The city government of Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the court-appointed manager of SsangYong and its labor union, regarding the sale of the site, which measures 850,000 square meters and is valued at 900 billion won (US$786 million). The plant was constructed in 1979.

This file photo taken April 15, 2021, shows the gate of a plant of SsangYong Motor Co. in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The company will build a new factory in Pyeongtaek, and the city will provide administrative support in the process of construction and relocation, the city said.

"We will actively support SsangYong Motor to grow into a global company that contributes to the development of the local economy," Jung Jang-seon, mayor of Pyeongtaek, said.

Chung Yong-won, court-appointed administrator, said the new plant will focus on green and self-driving cars as a base for the company's long-term survival.

SsangYong opened an auction for its majority stake on June 28. EY Han Young, an accounting firm in charge of the sale process, issued a public notice that it will accept letters of intent from potential buyers until the end of July and conduct preliminary reviews on them in August.
