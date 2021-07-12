South Korean missionary couple abducted in Haiti have been released: foreign ministry
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean missionary couple, who were abducted by an unidentified group in Haiti, have been released over the weekend after 17 days in captivity, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The two Korean citizens were set free at 12:06 p.m. on Saturday (Haiti time) and left the country the following day to return home via a third country, the ministry said. They remain in good shape.
Soon after the ministry learned of the kidnapping, Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon led a task force to secure their release. On June 25, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun had a phone call with Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to call for his support for the early release of the couple.
