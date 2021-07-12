Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Koreans release

South Korean missionary couple abducted in Haiti have been released: foreign ministry

08:11 July 12, 2021

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean missionary couple, who were abducted by an unidentified group in Haiti, have been released over the weekend after 17 days in captivity, the foreign ministry said Monday.

The two Korean citizens were set free at 12:06 p.m. on Saturday (Haiti time) and left the country the following day to return home via a third country, the ministry said. They remain in good shape.

Soon after the ministry learned of the kidnapping, Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon led a task force to secure their release. On June 25, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun had a phone call with Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to call for his support for the early release of the couple.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK