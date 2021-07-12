Seoul stocks up late Mon. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the benchmark index took a breather the previous session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 27.5 points, or 0.85 percent, to 3,245.45 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks came to a strong start after the KOSPI retreated 2.64 percent in the past three sessions amid rising concerns over the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.5 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.84 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver increased 0.36 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 0.7 percent
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.77 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem grew 0.96 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,146 won to the U.S. dollar, up 3.1 won from the previous session's close.
