Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands

14:06 July 12, 2021

POCHEON, South Korea, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Five people were injured after an Army ambulance helicopter crash-landed at a military base Monday, authorities said.

The helicopter made an emergency landing on the airstrip at an Army aviation battalion in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, at 10:35 a.m. while on its way to pick up a patient there, according to the Army and the local fire department.

Five crewmembers were injured, two seriously, and were moved to a nearby hospital. None of them are in a life-threatening condition, they said. The tail of the medevac chopper was partially destroyed.

The Army is investigating the cause of the accident.

This illustrated image depicts a helicopter crash. (Yonhap)

