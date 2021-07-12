Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by more than 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day Monday despite fewer tests over the weekend, as the greater Seoul area, the hotbed for the recent spike in new infections, is placed under the toughest social distancing measures.
The country added 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,063 local infections, raising the total caseload to 169,146, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The tally compares with 1,324 tallied the previous day.
-----------------
(News Focus) Calls to scrap unification ministry rattle officials committed to reconciliation with N.K.
SEOUL -- Unification ministry officials expressed frustration Monday after the leader of the main opposition People Power Party called for dismantling the ministry that has overseen efforts toward reconciliation and unification with North Korea for over half a century.
PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok made the case questioning the existence of the unification ministry during a radio interview last week, saying that it is inefficient to separate the duties of the unification ministry from the foreign ministry.
-----------------
(LEAD) Preliminary candidate registration opens for presidential election
SEOUL -- Registration for preliminary presidential candidates opened Monday, kicking off what appears to be one of the most crowded presidential races in the nation's history.
The National Election Commission (NEC) began the seven-month early registration period for candidates hoping to run in the March 9 election to pick a successor to President Moon Jae-in, whose term ends on May 9.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 3-day losing streak on bargain hunting, recovery hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded to snap a three-day losing streak Monday as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the benchmark index took a breather the previous session amid escalating virus concerns. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 28.52 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 3,246.47 points.
-----------------
N.K. propaganda outlet denies Pyongyang's hacking of S. Korean think tank
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Monday denied allegations Pyongyang was behind the recent hacking attacks on South Korea's nuclear power think tank and an aircraft manufacturer, denouncing such claims as an "act of provocation" that seeks to disgrace the regime.
On Thursday, South Korea's spy agency reported to parliament that the Atomic Energy Research Institute was believed to have been exposed to North Korean hacking attacks for 12 days, though no major data was leaked, according to lawmakers.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon says very sorry for asking people to endure toughest social distancing rules
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in apologized publicly Monday for requesting the public put up with the strictest level of social distancing restrictions.
He pledged to mobilize every possible resource to bring the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic here under control as early as possible.
-----------------
UNESCO committee to urge Japan to carry out recommendations on wartime forced labor
SEOUL -- A UNESCO committee will adopt a decision next week calling for Japan to live up to its promise to honor forced labor victims at an information center on industrial revolution sites registered on the World Heritage list, an official said Monday.
The World Heritage Committee (WHC) is expected to adopt the decision between July 21-23 during the 44th annual session slated to run virtually through the end of this month, a foreign ministry official said.
-----------------
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
SEOUL -- Owners of mom-and-pop restaurants and cafes in the greater Seoul area are considering scaling back operating hours for two weeks, as the country went into a semi-lockdown Monday and most people are expected to cancel dinner appointments and stay at home.
The government imposed the most stringent social distancing rules in the area, effective until July 25, since coronavirus cases have been surging to record levels, with a majority of the cases breaking out in the capital and its surrounding region.
(END)