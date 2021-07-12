Kyung Nam Pharm Health Care to raise 4 bln won via stock offering
19:15 July 12, 2021
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Kyung Nam Pharm Health Care Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 4 billion won (US$3.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.93 million common shares at a price of 2,065 won per share. The stocks will be sold to investors that the firm designated.
