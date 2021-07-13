Go to Contents
Next year's minimum wage set at 9,160 won in 5.1 pct on-year increase

00:20 July 13, 2021

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- A national commission on Tuesday set next year's minimum hourly wage at 9,160 won (US$7.98) in a 5 percent on-year increase.

The Minimum Wage Commission, which is composed of nine members each from labor, business and the general public, struck the agreement around midnight Monday during a plenary session held at the government complex in Sejong.

During the negotiations, the labor side had called for a significant increase from this year's 8,720 won, while the management side had called for a freeze, with both sides citing the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryu Ki-jung (L), a representative from the Korea Employers Federation, and Lee Dong-ho, a representative from the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, attend a plenary session of a commission at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, on June 24, 2021. The commission, comprising members speaking for workers, employers and public interests, is tasked with setting the minimum wage for next year. (Yonhap)

