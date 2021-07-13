Next year's minimum wage set at 9,160 won in 5.1 pct on-year increase
00:20 July 13, 2021
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- A national commission on Tuesday set next year's minimum hourly wage at 9,160 won (US$7.98) in a 5 percent on-year increase.
The Minimum Wage Commission, which is composed of nine members each from labor, business and the general public, struck the agreement around midnight Monday during a plenary session held at the government complex in Sejong.
During the negotiations, the labor side had called for a significant increase from this year's 8,720 won, while the management side had called for a freeze, with both sides citing the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
