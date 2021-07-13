Go to Contents
07:06 July 13, 2021

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Vaccine reservations stop after jabs run out in 15 hours (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Universal basic income may be effective for the underprivileged but not for whole nation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Vaccine reservations stop due to lack of jabs (Donga Ilbo)
-- Opposition party backtracks on announcement of universal relief plan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Vaccine reservations stop due to lack of jabs, system malfunction (Segye Times)
-- Controversy between ruling, opposition party over universal relief plan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Vaccine reservations started without securing enough jabs (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chaos on 1st day of vaccine reservations for those in 50s (Hankyoreh)
-- A life without evening as latest social distancing restricts gatherings after 6 p.m. (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Regulation on reconstructing old apartments deleted (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Interpark to be put on M&A market (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Fourth wave prompts mania for vaccines (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Different wave, same problems' (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't reviews home treatment for asymptomatic COVID patients (Korea Times)
(END)

