(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 13)
Thwart any cyberattacks
North Korean hackings pose threat to national security
It is appalling that the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI), a state-run think tank on nuclear power, was exposed to an alleged hacking attack by North Korea in May. The National Intelligence Service (NIS), which briefed members of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee about the cyberattack, said no key data were stolen from KAERI's computer network. Yet, it is difficult to confirm if or which data were actually disrupted or stolen because hackers usually leave no trace of their attack.
"The authorities are investigating the case after KAERI reported it was exposed to the North for about 12 days," Rep. Ha Tae-keung, a committee member, said Thursday, citing the NIS. Worse still, according to the lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), there are signs that Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) may also have been hacked by Pyongyang. KAI, the nation's sole fighter jet manufacturer, asked police to investigate the alleged attack last month.
The United States has also expressed serious concerns about hacking attempts by North Korea. "North Korea's malicious cyber activities threaten the United States. They threaten our allies and partners, countries around the world," Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said during a press briefing Thursday. He said that the North poses a "significant cyber threat to financial institutions."
There have been previous reports of damage due to alleged hacking by the North. The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) in 2014 and the Ministry of National Defense in 2016 were also attacked by hacking groups presumably run by North Korea. The hacking attacks have diverse targets including cryptocurrencies and private information as well as national secrets. "It remains a cyberespionage threat. It retains the ability to conduct disruptive cyber activities as we've seen it in recent years," Price said.
The case allegedly involving KAI is all the more serious as it is the manufacturer of the advanced pilot trainer T-50 Golden Eagle, light attack aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. No one can rule out the possibility that core technology for the prototype of the KF-21 fighter jet could have been stolen. Any possible leak of crucial data will deal a fatal blow to national security, let alone the loss of a huge amount of taxpayers' money poured into the project.
Despite the seriousness of the situation, the Moon Jae-in administration has failed to take appropriate measures. It should follow the suit of major countries such as the U.S. and Japan which have established "cybersecurity basic laws" to counter possible hacking attacks. Though the Moon government came up with a cybersecurity enforcement rule last December, it falls short of protecting the country from any intensive cyberattacks.
In May, some oil pipelines in the U.S. were paralyzed for many days due to hacking from overseas. We should learn lessons from the case and take preemptive steps to thwart any cyberattacks from the North. Fundamental measures should be taken to ensure cybersecurity.
(END)