Listed firms' rights issues more than quadruple in H1
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean listed companies' rights issues more than quadrupled in the first half of the year from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday.
A total of 231 companies listed on the main KOSPI market and secondary KOSDAQ bourse raised a combined 17.4 trillion won (US$15.2 billion) through rights offerings in the January-June period, up 349 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.
The number of companies that conducted rights issues was up 65 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Rights issues by KOSPI companies came to 13.8 trillion won, with those by firms traded on the secondary bourse accounting for the remainder.
Leading air carrier Korean Air Lines Co. posted the largest rights issue at some 3.4 trillion won, followed by Hanwha Solutions Corp. with 1.35 trillion won and POSCO Chemical Co. with 1.27 trillion won.
Meanwhile, 83 companies offered 928 million shares freely to existing shareholders in the first half, up 257 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.
