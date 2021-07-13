Seoul stocks extend gains on U.S. rallies
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street that stemmed from optimism for strong corporate earnings in the second quarter.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.27 points, or 0.69 percent, to trade at 3,268.74 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a bullish start despite concerns about the toughened social distancing measures in the greater Seoul area.
Stocks extended their gains in the late morning as strong earnings reports by U.S. financial giants fueled optimism for earning hikes globally and at home.
Overnight, the big-three U.S. stock indexes set new records, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.36 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 also advanced 0.21 and 0.35 percent, respectively, to new highs.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.5 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.67 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 2.63 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics and top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 0.59 percent, and renewable battery maker Samsung SDI advanced 1.64 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,145.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.4 won from the previous session's close.
