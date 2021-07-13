Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New daily cases above 1,000 for week, delta variant spreading fast
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by more than 1,000 for the seventh consecutive day Tuesday, as worries ran high over a further uptick in new infections amid the fast spread of the more contagious delta variant and the summer season despite toughened virus curbs.
The country added 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,097 local infections, raising the total caseload to 170,296, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The tally is slightly up from 1,100 on Monday.
(LEAD) Next year's minimum wage set at 9,160 won in 5.1 pct on-year increase
SEOUL -- A national commission on Monday set next year's minimum hourly wage at 9,160 won (US$7.98) in a 5.1 percent on-year increase.
The Minimum Wage Commission, which is composed of nine members each from labor, business and the general public, struck the agreement around midnight during a plenary session held at the government complex in Sejong.
(LEAD) Foreign ministry calls in Japanese diplomat over renewed Dokdo claims in defense white paper
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry called in a Japanese diplomat Tuesday to lodge a protest after Tokyo renewed its claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo in an annual defense policy paper.
The ministry expressed regrets to Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, after Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi reported this year's defense white paper laying claim to Dokdo during a Cabinet session led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Scorching heat wave blankets South Korea
SEOUL -- The scorching weather continued to grip South Korea on Tuesday with heat advisories and warnings in place for most of the country.
Seoul experienced the year's first tropical night Monday.
Moon taps former judge as vice justice minister
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday nominated Kang Sung-kook, a former judge currently serving as a senior justice ministry official, as his new vice justice minister, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Kang, head of the ministry's legal affairs bureau, will fill the vacancy left when former Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu resigned in early June after he was embroiled in a controversy over his unpunished assault of a taxi driver last year, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee. Kang's term will begin Wednesday.
S. Korea vigilant over market volatility from virus resurge: official
SEOUL -- South Korea will closely monitor the financial market as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases and the spread of more contagious virus variants could increase market volatility, a senior government official said Tuesday.
First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said the government will beef up the monitoring of financial risks as the global economic recovery could be slowed due to the spread of the more transmissible delta variant, first identified in India.
Money supply continues to grow in May
SEOUL -- South Korea's money supply continued to grow in May, as loans to households and firms grew amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's M2 stood at 3,385 trillion won (US$2.95 trillion) as of end-May, up 0.6 percent from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
(LEAD) BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
SEOUL -- K-pop sensation BTS' summery, up-tempo number "Butter" remained atop Billboard's main singles chart for the seventh consecutive week in the group's best chart record since its debut.
""Butter" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a seventh week," Billboard said on its Twitter account on Monday (U.S. time).
