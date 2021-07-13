Former PM Lee ahead of front-runner Yoon in hypothetical two-way matchup, poll shows

The trio was followed by Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the main opposition PPP with 4.8 percent, former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae with 4.7 percent, former Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choe Jae-hyeong with 4.1 percent, former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min of the PPP with 3.2 percent and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun with 3 percent.