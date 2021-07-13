Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Finance chief reaffirms opposition to universal COVID-19 relief cash handouts
SEOUL -- South Korea's top economic policymaker on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to the idea of providing universal COVID-19 relief handouts to all people with another extra budget currently under review at parliament.
On Monday, the heads of the ruling and main opposition parties shared the view about the need to provide cash handouts to all people with this year's second extra budget.
-----------------
Both employers and hard-line labor groups disgruntled with new minimum wage
SEOUL -- The Minimum Wage Commission's decision on Monday to raise next year's minimum hourly wage 5.1 percent to 9,160 won (US$7.98) drew heavy criticism from employers' and hard-line labor groups.
Officials at the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), the more moderate of South Korea's two major umbrella labor unions, said Tuesday they will accept the state commission's minimum wage decision.
-----------------
(LEAD) Scorching heat wave blankets South Korea
SEOUL -- The scorching weather continued to grip South Korea on Tuesday with heat advisories and warnings in place for most of the country.
Forecasters warned a stronger heat wave will strike next week following an early end of the monsoon season.
-----------------
Olympic baseball team's preparation dealt blow with KBO season's suspension
SEOUL -- Through no fault of their own, the LG Twins have only played four games so far in July in the South Korean baseball league.
And after the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) decided to suspend play Monday in light of multiple coronavirus cases from two clubs, it will stay that way for the rest of the month.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea expresses strong protest over Japan's renewed Dokdo claims in defense white paper
SEOUL -- South Korea expressed strong protest Tuesday over Japan's renewed claims to the East Sea islets of Dokdo in an annual defense policy paper, calling for Tokyo to immediately retract its "futile" claims.
The ministries of foreign affairs and national defense called in Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, and Col. Takashi Matshmoto, a defense attache, respectively, to lodge a protest.
-----------------
(News Focus) Moon gov't fails to deliver on minimum-wage promise amid pushback, pandemic
SEOUL -- The Moon Jae-in administration is set to end its term having failed to deliver on its promise to raise the minimum hourly wage to 10,000 won (US$8.74) due to strong pushback from businesses and the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minimum Wage Commission, a tripartite panel composed of nine members each from labor, business and the general public, decided in a 13-0 vote Monday to set next year's minimum wage at 9,160 won, a 5.1 percent increase from this year's 8,720 won.
-----------------
Overseas cryptocurrency exchanges using Korean currency must register with anti-money laundering body: regulator
SEOUL -- Cryptocurrency exchanges that are based outside South Korea must register with the nation's anti-money laundering body if they use the Korean currency, a top financial regulator said Tuesday.
Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo made the remarks when asked by a lawmaker whether Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, should comply with a revised law from September.
-----------------
Hyundai to resume production at Brazil plant this week
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Tuesday it will resume operations of its plant in Brazil this week following a 10-day suspension amid a global chip shortage.
Early this month, Hyundai said it will halt the Piracicaba, Sao Paulo plant from July 5-14 due to lack of semiconductor parts.
-----------------
Former PM Lee ahead of front-runner Yoon in hypothetical two-way matchup, poll shows
SEOUL -- Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who was a distant third in recent polls on presidential hopefuls, surprisingly topped conservative front-runner Yoon Seok-youl in a hypothetical two-way matchup, a survey showed Tuesday.
Lee, who also served as the chief of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), scored 43.7 percent compared to former Prosecutor General Yoon's 41.2 percent in the poll conducted by WinGKorea Consulting.
-----------------
Youngest opposition chief's leadership hits snag over controversial steps
SEOUL -- The leadership of the country's youngest-ever main opposition chief is being brought into question over a string of controversial political steps, one month after he rose to the party's top seat with a big media splash.
Lee Jun-seok, chairman of the People Power Party (PPP), drew a major backlash not only from the ruling bloc but also inside his own party over a misguided agreement with his ruling party counterpart a day earlier to provide COVID-19 relief funds to all citizens.
