Two killed in light plane crash
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Two people were killed after their light aircraft crashed in southeastern South Korea on Tuesday, police and firefighters said.
The crash of the private plane carrying the two victims occurred around 3:09 p.m. in a remote village of Euiryeong, 396 kilometers southeast of Seoul, they said.
The two deceased were identified as a 53-year-old captain surnamed Oh and a 44-year-old co-pilot surnamed Hong, both of whom belong to a private aviation company based in nearby Haman.
No one on the ground was injured or killed.
The plane reportedly took off from an airfield in Haman around 3 p.m.
The take-off location and the crash site are about two kilometers apart in a straight line. The ill-fated aircraft is known as the CH701 produced in the United States in 2008.
Police said they are investigating the cause of the accident.
