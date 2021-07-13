JCS chairman meets new USFK commander, discusses readiness, alliance
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Won In-choul met with new U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Paul LaCamera Tuesday and discussed ways to boost a combined readiness posture and the bilateral alliance, officials said.
LaCamera took office earlier this month to lead the U.S. military in South Korea, as well as the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Korea and the United Nations Command.
During the meeting, Won stressed the importance of maintaining a robust combined defense posture and advancing the bilateral alliance. LaCamera vowed to "strive towards an even greater and stronger Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance, which was forged in blood 70 years ago," according to JCS.
"The two sides agreed to beef up cooperation and coordination, and to work more closely for a firm readiness posture," JCS said.
Key pending issues include the combined military exercise slated for August. Seoul's defense ministry said discussions are under way with the U.S. about when and how to stage the summertime exercise amid North Korea's protest and the COVID-19 pandemic.
