07:21 July 14, 2021

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Rival parties engulfed in controversy over stimulus checks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon's election pledge of over 10,000 won minimum wage raises labor-management conflict (Kookmin Daily)
-- Health authorities consider receiving reservations for COVID-19 vaccinations on weekly basis (Donga llbo)
-- Opposition leader Lee Jun-seok's reversal and direct remarks undermine his leadership (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Mixed views on stimulus checks sway examination of 2nd revised supplementary budget (Segye Times)
-- New cases of COVID-19 from delta variant double per week for third consecutive week (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 hit new high of 1,440 as of 9 p.m. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Mixed views on stimulus checks trigger strife in ruling party (Hankyoreh)
-- Controversy over stimulus checks causes examination of 2nd revised supplementary budget (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Minimum wage raised 5.1 percent on-year amid spate of biz shutdowns (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Minimum wage of 9,160 won stokes unemployment fears (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Finance minister resists relief grants for everyone (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Vaccine hope shattered': First day of reservations ends in disappointment (Korea Herald)
-- Will NK conduct military provocation over combined drill? (Korea Times)
(END)

