(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 14)

Since President Moon Jae-in pledged to raise the hourly wage to 10,000 won in the presidential campaign of 2017, it was increased 16.4 percent in 2018 and 10.9 percent in 2019. The pace of the hikes were moderated in the next two years in the face of strong resistance from small businesses. But next year, the minimum wage will grow by more than five percentage points. Over the last four years, the minimum wage rose by 2,690 won, a whopping 41.6 percentage points. We have vividly seen the bad effects of the rapid wage hikes the government pushed under its income-led growth policy. A countless number of businesses were forced to lay off employees or introduced automated systems, doing away with jobs entirely. In some cases, the businesses even had to shut down forever.