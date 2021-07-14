Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #job market #jobless rate

Job growth extended to 4th month in June amid economic recovery

08:03 July 14, 2021

By Kim Soo-yeon

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the fourth straight month in June, data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign the job market is on a recovery path amid an economic recovery.

The number of employed people reached 27.6 million last month, 582,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The June additions were lower than an on-year increase of 619,000 the previous month.

The country has reported job additions since March when 314,000 jobs were added on-year, the first job growth in 13 months.

The job market has shown signs of improvement due to a lower base effect and the economic recovery, according to the statistics agency.

But the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is widely expected to deal a blow to jobs in sectors providing face-to-face services as the toughest-ever virus curbs will likely dampen domestic demand.

The country on Monday implemented Level 4 social distancing rules, the highest level in its four-tier scheme, in the greater capital area for two weeks in a bid to stem spiking virus cases.

The country's jobless rate fell 0.5 percentage point on-year to 3.8 percent last month.

In the April 14, 2021, file photo, jobseekers look at an employment information bulletin board at a job arrangement center in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK