Moon says Korean New Deal investment to be expanded to 220 tln won
SEOUL -- South Korea will increase its investment in the Korean-version New Deal project to 220 trillion won (US$191 billion) by 2025, President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday.
He announced the scheme to expand the scale of government-private investment from the originally planned 160 trillion won, marking the first anniversary of the launch of the campaign.
U.S. hopes for peaceful resolution of 'Dokdo' row between S. Korea, Japan
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. State Department expressed hope Tuesday for a peaceful resolution of a row between South Korea and Japan over Tokyo's claims to the South's easternmost islets of Dokdo in the East Sea.
"The United States does not take a position regarding the sovereignty of the Liancourt Rocks," the State Department official said, referring to Dokdo islets, called Takeshima in Japan. "The question of the sovereignty of these islands is for the ROK and Japan to resolve peacefully."
Job growth extended to 4th month in June amid economic recovery
SEOUL -- South Korea reported job additions for the fourth straight month in June, data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign the job market is on a recovery path amid an economic recovery.
The number of employed people reached 27.6 million last month, 582,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Fully remote schooling starts in greater Seoul amid record-breaking virus surge
SEOUL-- All schools in the greater Seoul area switched to online classes full-time Wednesday as the country has seen record-breaking coronavirus infections.
The measure will remain effective until July 25 in Seoul, Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital, and Gyeonggi Province.
S. Korea to toughen social distancing in regions outside greater Seoul amid virus flare-up
SEOUL-- South Korea announced Wednesday it will elevate the social distancing scheme in regions outside the greater Seoul up one notch, as concerns of a fourth wave of new COVID-19 outbreaks over the summer grow stronger.
The decision to implement Level 2 guidelines in regions outside Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province on Thursday was announced in an interagency COVID-19 response meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.
New cases spike to fresh high of over 1,600, non-Seoul area also under toughened curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily virus cases hit yet another fresh high Wednesday as the country battles the fourth wave of the pandemic amid woes over rising delta variant cases and a slow vaccination process.
The country added 1,615 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,568 local infections, raising the total caseload to 171,911, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
N. Korea says its food production down to 10-year low in 2018
SEOUL-- North Korea has reported to the United Nations that its food production dropped to the lowest level in 10 years in 2018 due to natural disasters, lack of farming materials and low levels of mechanization.
According to its Voluntary National Review (VNR) report submitted to the U.N., the North also admitted that it failed to achieve its national target of producing 7 million tons of food.
Military calls off reserve forces' training this year due to COVID-19
SEOUL -- The military called off the already postponed annual training for reserve forces due to explosive spikes in COVID-19 cases, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
It is the second straight year that the military canceled the annual training. The training program had never been skipped before since its introduction in 1968.
U.S. Strategic Commander reaffirms extended deterrence for S. Korea: defense ministry
SEOUL-- The U.S. Strategic Command is fully mission capable of providing extended deterrence to South Korea using its full range of capabilities, its commander Adm. Charles Richard was quoted as saying Wednesday.
Richard made the remark when he paid a courtesy call on Defense Minister Suh Wook and discussed the regional security situation and their combined deterrence, the defense ministry said.
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
SEOUL-- K-pop queen BLACKPINK will be the next act to go on Hybe's growing fan community platform Weverse, its agency said Wednesday.
The four-piece act, which already has a massive fan base on YouTube, will join the virtual platform starting Aug. 2, according to YG Entertainment.
Hyundai Heavy workers end weeklong strike after tentative deal
SEOUL-- Unionized workers at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., South Korea's top shipbuilder, stopped their weeklong walkout after a tentative deal was struck, the union said Wednesday.
The workers started their strike on July 6, occupying a shipbuilding crane in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to press the management to offer tangible proposals after the wage deal fell through.
