Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 725 bln-won order for offshore platform

14:16 July 14, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Wednesday it has secured a 725 billion-won (US$630 million) order to build a fixed offshore facility from Qatar's oil and natural gas company North Oil Co.

The fixed platform, a type of offshore platform used for the production of oil and gas, will be used to increase the production of oil in the Middle Eastern country's largest oil field, Al-Shaheen, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in an emailed statement.

The shipbuilder plans to deliver the offshore facility by July 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, Daewoo Shipbuilding won a 1.1 trillion-won deal to build a hull of an offshore facility.

With the latest deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding has achieved about 80 percent of its annual target of $7.7 billion, bringing the combined value of its orders to $6.13 billion so far this year.

This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) on July 14, 2021, shows a fixed platform built by DSME. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

