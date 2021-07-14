(LEAD) Baseball player infected with COVID-19 apologizes for illegal gathering

Along with the three Dinos players, two players from the Doosan Bears have tested positive for the coronavirus. The KBO convened an emergency board meeting with club CEOs on Monday to discuss league scheduling, and they agreed to put the season on hold starting this week. The KBO had already scheduled an Olympic break from next Monday to Aug. 9. Should the KBO be able to resume its season on time on Aug. 10, teams will only have missed one week of action.

