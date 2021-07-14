Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) Uncertainty of extra budget grows amid conflicting views on emergency handouts
SEOUL -- The fate of the extra state budget currently under review at the National Assembly is growing more and more uncertain amid a widening political rift among rival parties and the government over the direction and scope of COVID-19 relief handouts.
In late June, the government proposed an extra budget of 33 trillion won (US$28.9 billion) in an agreement with the ruling Democratic Party (DP) to finance the fifth round of COVID-19 aid packages. The handouts were set to be given to people in the bottom 80 percent income bracket and small merchants hit hard by the pandemic.
-----------------
Gender minister opposes campaign pledges to abolish ministry
SEOUL -- The gender equality minister on Wednesday opposed some politicians' call to dissolve her ministry, saying it still has more work to do to reduce gender discrimination and violence against socially vulnerable groups.
"I think, as a full-fledged government ministry, the gender ministry has made achievements in enhancing female rights and gender equality in our society," Chung Young-ai, minister of gender equality and family, told reporters in her first official position on the controversial issue.
-----------------
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae reports 1st coronavirus infection among its staffers
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday that one of its officials has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The official tested positive for the virus earlier in the day while working from home due to their spouse's fever symptom, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
-----------------
KBO club Dinos acknowledge potential COVID-19 protocol violation by players
SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball club NC Dinos, reeling from multiple positive coronavirus tests, admitted Wednesday four of their players recently had a drinking session inside a road hotel room with two individuals from outside the team.
If confirmed by health authorities, the gathering last week would constitute a violation of health and safety protocols. The admission has intensified criticism against the Dinos, whose players' positive COVID-19 tests led to an abrupt suspension of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season Monday.
-----------------
Air Force legal affairs chief booked for investigation over death of Air Force sexual abuse victim
SEOUL -- The Air Force's chief legal affairs officer has been booked for investigation over allegations he failed to properly oversee an initial probe into sexual abuse of a female noncommissioned officer that led to the victim taking her own life, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
Brig. Gen. Jeon Ik-soo was booked on charges of dereliction of duty on Tuesday, and his status has been switched to that of a suspect, 42 days after the defense ministry launched an investigation into why the noncommissioned officer killed herself, according to officials.
-----------------
Justice ministry toughens stance against info leaks of ongoing cases to media
SEOUL -- The Ministry of Justice announced a series of measures to reform "inappropriate" investigative practices by prosecutors Wednesday, with a focus on banning the unauthorized disclosure of information on ongoing probes to media.
The ministry, among other things, specified conditions for the publication of allegations in criminal cases, in an effort to prevent investigators from revealing information about ongoing cases that could result in false reporting and human rights violations.
