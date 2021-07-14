Go to Contents
Home furnishing firm Hanssem to sell controlling stake to private equity firm IMM

18:53 July 14, 2021

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co., a major South Korean home furnishing company, said Wednesday it plans to sell a controlling stake to private equity firm IMM.

IMM will begin due diligence of Hanssem and is expected to sign a final contract to buy the stake in the second half of this year.

If the contract is completed, IMM will become a major shareholder of Hanssem, market watchers said.

The size of the stake IMM will buy was not clear, but Hanssem's honorary chairman and 25 people who have a "special relationship" with him held 30.21 percent of stake in Hanssem as of end-March.

