Biden to attend virtual summit of APEC leaders: White House
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will take part in a virtual summit of Asia-Pacific leaders, the White House said Wednesday.
"President Joseph R. Biden Jr. will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Virtual Retreat, where Leaders will discuss ending the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a released statement.
The virtual summit will be held Friday (U.S. time), hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, according to the White House. APEC consists of 21 economies, including Hong Kong, Japan, China, Russia and South Korea.
"As President Biden's first engagement with many of the APEC Leaders, particularly those in Southeast Asia, he will emphasize the importance he places on the region as well as his vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," said the statement.
It added Biden will also explain to APEC leaders what his country is doing to help the region deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington says it has delivered 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries while it plans to provide an additional 500 million doses by the first half of next year.
"He (Biden) will also advance an economic agenda that promotes our shared prosperity, leverages the economic potential in the region, and builds inclusive and resilient economies," the White House said.
