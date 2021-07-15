U.S. extends waiver for Iran to use frozen funds to pay debt to S. Korean firms: source
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States has been allowing Iran to use its funds held in South Korea and Japan to pay its debts to South Korean and Japanese exporters, an informed source said Wednesday.
The U.S. State Department has also signed an extension of the waiver that has been in place since March, according to the source, who spoke to Yonhap on condition of anonymity.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had initially signed the waiver in March and extended it by 90 days in June, the source said.
The waiver allows Iran to settle its debts to South Korean and Japanese exporters who had shipped goods to the Mid Eastern country before former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, forcing other countries to halt their business transactions with Iran or face U.S. penalties.
About US$7 billion in Iranian funds are said to be frozen at South Korean banks.
"Most of South Korean companies had their payments settled before the end of June, but some of Japanese companies were unable to do so, and that is why the U.S. signed the extension of the waiver," the source said.
Some 40 South Korean companies had been owed some 100 billion won ($87 million), according to the source.
A State Department spokesperson was earlier quoted by AFP as saying "these repayment transactions can sometimes be time-consuming" as a reason for the extension of the waiver.
"To be clear: The waiver does not allow for the transfer of any funds to Iran," the department spokesman said, according to AFP.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)