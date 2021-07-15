Korean-language dailies

-- Pandemic hits across country, areas outside of greater Seoul enter Level 2 social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Social distancing level raised to Level 2 outside of greater Seoul as 4th wave spreads across country (Kookmin Daily)

-- Public angry as vaccination system stalls for 3 hours (Donga llbo)

-- Virus spreading too quickly, daily cases expected to soon hit 2,000 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 4th wave of COVID-19 spreads rapidly, social distancing raised to Level 2 outside of greater Seoul (Segye Times)

-- Gov't sparks public anger over vaccination applications, system (Chosun Ilbo)

-- No. of self-employed business owners who employee part-time workers hits 31-year low (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- COVID-19 cases continue to soar, another access issue reported in vaccination system (Hankyoreh)

-- COVID-19 explodes, clouding antivirus measures (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Shortage delays vaccinations for those in early 50s for 1 week (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't moves to help young S. Koreans with 'New Deal' ahead of presidential election (Korea Economic Daily)

