Cheonghae anti-piracy unit off Africa reports 6 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Six service members aboard a South Korean destroyer on anti-piracy and other missions off the coast of Africa have tested positive for the coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday, sparking fears of collective infections among some 300 people living on the same vessel.
The Cheonghae Unit members were found to be infected with COVID-19 after an officer showed symptoms of pneumonia, according to the ministry. The officer has been transferred to a civilian hospital and was to undergo a coronavirus test there, officials said.
"Crew members showing symptoms are currently under a cohort isolation. We are communicating with our diplomatic mission to carry out the virus test on all the members aboard," the ministry said in a release.
The ministry is working on measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and logistics issues to bring the infected members back home.
None of the members at the unit received coronavirus vaccines.
The Cheonghae Unit has been on anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia's coast since 2009, and it recently expanded the mission areas to include the Strait of Hormuz.
