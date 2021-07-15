S. Korea extends pandemic-driven advisory against overseas travel until Aug. 14
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month, the foreign ministry said, amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible delta variant.
The measure, which calls for citizens to cancel or postpone trips abroad, will remain in effect until Aug. 14. The current advisory was set to expire Thursday.
The extension came as many countries around the world continue to ban or restrict the entry of people arriving from overseas amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus, the ministry said.
The ministry called on citizens abroad to stick to hygiene guidelines, avoid large gatherings and outdoor activities, and minimize contact with other people.
