Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning on Fed's soothing comments
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher late Thursday morning, as investors are relieved by the U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration of its dovish stance.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,271.81 points as of 11:22 a.m.
Stocks opened higher, taking a cue from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's reassurance that the time is not ripe for an early tapering of accommodative policies.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.13 percent, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.12 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.22 percent.
The Bank of Korea also froze its policy interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent in a widely expected move amid spiking virus cases.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 0.63 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.4 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 0.34 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 2.37 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 1.27 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.65 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,147.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.9 from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)