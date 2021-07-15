N.K. foreign ministry slams Japan's defense white paper as 'paper on reinvasion'
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday slammed Japan for labeling Pyongyang's arms development "a grave and imminent threat" to regional peace and stability in its latest defense policy paper.
Ri Pyong-dok, a researcher at the ministry-affiliated Institute for Studies of Japan, made the case in an article published on the ministry's website, calling the paper a "White Paper on Reinvasion" that shows Tokyo's "undisguised ambition of reinvasion."
"The 'White Paper on Defense' issued by Japan this time is nothing but revelation of its ulterior motive to cover up its true colors as the main culprit responsible for disturbing peace and security of the region and push ahead with its attempts to fabricate a wartime constitution and become a military power by maximizing the 'threats' from its neighbors," the article said.
The article comes in response to Japan's recent white paper on defense, which said that Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development poses a grave threat to the region and to the international community.
In the white paper, Japan also laid claim to the East Sea islets of Dokdo, saying the territorial issue remains "unresolved."
The article did not mention Japan's renewed claims to Dokdo.
Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to make the sovereignty claims in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.
South Korea has been in effective control of Dokdo, with a small police detachment, since its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)