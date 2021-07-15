S. Korean PM to join virtual APEC summit on pandemic

Go to Contents
14:46 July 15, 2021

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will participate in a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on COVID-19 this week, his office announced Thursday.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to chair the emergency summit of APEC member states on Friday.

In the session, Kim is expected to speak about South Korea's role in regional efforts to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum in a file photo provided by his office (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Other participants will reportedly include U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

APEC is a forum of 21 Asia-Pacific economies, and New Zealand is the host of this year's meetings. An annual APEC summit is slated for November.

