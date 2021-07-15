Seasoned actor Hwang Jung-min set to return to silver screen with 'Hostage'
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Top silver screen star Hwang Jung-min portrays himself as a top movie star in South Korea in the forthcoming crime thriller "Hostage: Missing Celebrity."
The actor is kidnapped on his way back home after a press event by an unidentified squad with no witnesses and no evidence, and desperately tries to escape from them.
"The setting that Hwang Jung-min in real life is kidnapped was interesting," the actor said in a press conference streamed online. "I thought it could confuse audience members about whether it is a fiction or a documentary."
But as an actor, it was not easy to play a character representing himself in a film and strike a balance between himself and the cinematic character during the project.
"Although the film tells a story of actor Hwang Jung-min, it has a fictional storyline, and I have to live up to it," he said. "So I needed fresh energy for this character, different from myself. It was hard to draw the line."
He said the viewers will be interested in the co-existence of actor Hwang and the fictional character of Hwang in the film.
The 50-year-old has starred in a number of hit movies like the crime drama "New World" (2013), the action comedy "Veteran" (2015), the horror thriller "The Wailing" (2016) and the crime actioner "Deliver Us from Evil" (2020).
In those movies, Hwang has almost taken hard-boiled roles like a gangster boss, detective and hitman that show no mercy in killing traitors and chasing criminals.
This time, on the other hand, he is held hostage and mostly confined in a room with his hands tied behind him or is running from kidnappers.
"I've played strong characters who beat or catch others," he said. "In this movie, I wanted to show the viewers how actor Hwang Jung-min deals with emotional fluctuations in a pressing situation."
"Hostage" will be the feature directorial debut for Pil Kam-sung.
The director-writer said he had Hwang in mind for the lead role when he wrote the screenplay.
"Facing this extreme situation of a kidnapping, people may experience a wide range of emotions from horror, aggrievement, anxiety and servility," he said. "I thought Hwang is the only actor who can express this spectrum of feelings in a limited time and space."
"Hostage" will hit local screens Aug. 18.
