Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korean War exhibition

Seoul releases rare footage of Yongsan bombing during Korean War

09:00 July 17, 2021

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government has released footage of the U.S. Air Force's bombing of Yongsan in July 1950 during the Korean War, images that have previously been unseen in the country.

On July 16, 1950, U.S. Air Force planes dropped bombs on the central Seoul district of Yongsan to reclaim the capital city from invading North Korean forces.

This image, obtained from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration and provided by the Seoul metropolitan government, shows Yongsan after it was bombed by the U.S. Air Force on July 16, 1950. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The footage, which was obtained from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration, shows the bombs being dropped on Yongsan, the city going up in smoke and bodies strewn on the ground.

To mark the anniversary of the event, the city government is showing the footage, along with 17 videos and 80 photographs that have been edited from it, at a special exhibition at the Yongsan City Memorial Exhibition.

As part of the special exhibit, the city has also reorganized the hall's existing archives under the four themes of bombing, homecoming, restoration and reconstruction.

This section of the exhibit chronicles the suffering of people during the war and the reconstruction process after the armistice signing in July 1953.

The exhibit opened Saturday on a reservation-only basis, with a maximum capacity of 10 people per hour, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.

Reservations can be made online at: https://yeyak.seoul.go.kr. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday to Saturday.

The footage can also be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuTkIdudM36VV5SQnToDMMA

This image, obtained from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration and provided by the Seoul metropolitan government, shows bombs being dropped on Yongsan from U.S. Air Force planes on July 16, 1950. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, obtained from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration and provided by the Seoul metropolitan government, shows Korean laborers digging a ditch in Yongsan on June 13, 1953. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by the Seoul metropolitan government, shows a shelter for mothers and children in Noryangjin, Seoul, in the 1950s. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image provided by the Seoul metropolitan government shows a poster of a special exhibition on the July 16, 1950, Yongsan bombing at the Yongsan City Memorial Exhibition. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK