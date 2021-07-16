Korean-language dailies

-- Choe Jae-hyeong, former BAI chairman, joins main opposition party to run for presidency, 17 days after he resigned (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'No closed day for 36 years,' restaurant owner sheds tears over recent closure under Level 4 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Six unvaccinated service members infected with COVID-19 at anti-piracy and counterterrorism Cheonghae Unit (Donga Ilbo)

-- South Korea of today seen through eyes of MZ generations (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Employment insurance funds drop by 23 trillion won under Moon government (Segye Times)

-- Self-employed cry on streets as gov't closes its ears to their plight (Chosun Ilbo)

-- No vaccines have been sent to service members working overseas, putting 300 of them in the Gulf of Aden at risk (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Choe Jae-hyeong joins main opposition party to run for presidency, 17 days after he resigned (Hankyoreh)

-- EU carbon border tax likely to shake export-driven Korean economy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- EU moves to embrace virtual currency, time of no ready money moves step closer (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yeouido financial districts hit with COVID-19, all workers there to get surveillance testing (Korea Economic Daily)

