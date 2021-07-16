(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 16)

A serious problem with the minimum wage increase for next year is that difficulties due to the pandemic were not considered sufficiently. Social distancing measures have driven microenterprises to the brink for a year and a half. Their situation is getting worse and worse due to the recent upgrade of social distancing to the highest level of the four-tier system. The government and ruling party have been racking their brains over the size of COVID-19 relief checks and the range of their recipients, including microbusinesses. Their desperate pleas can be heard from various quarters. The Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise said in a statement that the increase in next year's minimum wage ignores the dire reality of microbusinesses. Restaurant owners began a relay protest in front of the National Assembly.