(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 16)

It is also necessary for the North to change its "byongjin policy" of strengthening military capability and rebuilding a moribund economy at the same time. The Kim regime should refrain from further developing its nuclear and missile programs, and concentrate on meeting the basic needs of its citizens, while moving toward denuclearization, peace and prosperity. Without doing this, the North cannot avoid a food crisis as seen in the great famines of the 1990s.

