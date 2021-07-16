(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 16)

Gov. Lee even insisted on "railroading the budget bill" based on the super-majority the DP holds in the National Assembly. But Lee's proposal goes against the grand principle of democracy, which requires government revenues and expenditures be controlled by representatives of the people. Taxes are paid by the people. If the right to use those taxes is controlled by a certain party, which got 49.9 percent of the votes in the last parliamentary elections while the PPP got 41.4 percent of the votes, that's not fair. In a representative democracy, a minority party's view should be respected.