PM implies strengthening social distancing rules in non-Seoul areas amid virus surge
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum hinted Friday at enforcing stronger social distancing rules in regions outside the greater Seoul area as the country struggles to contain the fourth wave of the pandemic.
In a daily interagency meeting on the government's COVID-19 response, Kim said that authorities could strengthen the private gathering restrictions after 6 p.m. in non-Seoul regions when new virus cases continue to rise.
Seoul, its neighboring Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon, home to half of the country's 51.3 million population, have been under the highest social distancing measures since Monday, while most other regions began increasing restrictions Thursday, amid a spike in new virus cases as of late.
Most regions outside the wider capital area have been placed under Level 2 measures, in which gatherings of more than eight people are banned. The regions, which had previously been under the lowest social distancing scheme with no ceiling on gatherings, have accounted for a larger share of the cases this week.
Kim said "stronger measures in regions outside of the capital area should be reviewed, considering the increase in travel during the summer vacation season."
He also asked local governments to discuss introducing a unified gathering restriction of up to four people in non-Seoul regions.
The prime minister also urged some churches reportedly planning on in-person services to refrain from actions "that could put the entire community in harm's way" and asked local governments to seek their cooperation in complying with social distancing rules.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)