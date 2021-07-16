Budget carrier Air Premia wins gov't approval for operations
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Budget carrier Air Premia Co. has obtained government approval for its operations amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the transport ministry said Friday.
The ministry issued an air operator certificate (AOC) to Air Premia to allow it to use aircraft for commercial purposes.
"Air Premia needs to report its routes to the aviation authority before it begins flight services," a ministry official said.
South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and 10 LCCs -- Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet, T'way, Fly Gangwon, Air Premia, and Air Incheon Co.
Air Incheon is a cargo-focused carrier, and the nine other low-cost ones are passenger carriers.
