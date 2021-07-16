Seoul stocks extend losses late Friday morning on concerns of early inflation, virus
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses Friday morning amid concerns of faster-than-expected inflation in the United States and spreading new coronavirus outbreaks at home.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 17.14 points, or 0.52 percent, to 3,269.08 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank would support an accommodative stance as the current inflation is expected to wane. But the comment fell short of reducing the tapering jitters in the financial markets.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.7 percent, and the S&P 500 retreated 0.33 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.15 percent.
Stocks deepened losses in the late morning as investor sentiment for risk weakened on resurging new COVID-19 cases.
The health authorities warned that new infections are highly likely to increase during the summer vacation season and add uncertainties in the ailing South Korean economy.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.24 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.62 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.34 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics jumped 2.75 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.08 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 0.37 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,143.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.8 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)