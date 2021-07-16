Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
Kim and Xi highlight strong relations on treaty-signing anniversary
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted their commitment to further strengthen relations between the two countries as they exchanged messages to mark the 60th anniversary of signing a friendship treaty, state media reported Sunday.
In the messages to celebrate the 1961 signing of the "DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance," Kim also said the international situation has been "unprecedentedly complicated" in recent years while Xi said the world is undergoing "a great and rapid change unprecedented in 100 years."
"Despite the unprecedentedly complicated international situation in recent years, the comradely trust and militant friendship between the DPRK and China get stronger day by day and the traditional DPRK-China friendship has, gaining momentum, comprehensively developed onto a higher stage in all fields," Kim was quoted as saying.
N.K. foreign ministry accuses U.S. of using humanitarian aid for 'sinister purpose'
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday accused the United States of using humanitarian aid as a political tool for interfering in internal affairs and taking issue with human rights.
Kang Hyon-chol, a senior researcher at the Association for the Promotion of International Economic and Technological Exchange, made the case in an article published on the website of the North's foreign ministry.
"In actual practice, many countries have undergone bitter tastes as a result of pinning much hope on the American 'aid' and 'humanitarian assistance,'" Kang said.
N.K. propaganda outlet denies Pyongyang's hacking of S. Korean think tank
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Monday denied allegations Pyongyang was behind the recent hacking attacks on South Korea's nuclear power think tank and an aircraft manufacturer, denouncing such claims as an "act of provocation" that seeks to disgrace the regime.
On Thursday, South Korea's spy agency reported to parliament that the Atomic Energy Research Institute was believed to have been exposed to North Korean hacking attacks for 12 days, though no major data was leaked, according to lawmakers.
"If they were hacked due to their carelessness and poor technology, they should look for the cause internally," Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said in a commentary.
N.K. foreign ministry slams Japan's defense white paper as 'paper on reinvasion'
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday slammed Japan for labeling Pyongyang's arms development "a grave and imminent threat" to regional peace and stability in its latest defense policy paper.
Ri Pyong-dok, a researcher at the ministry-affiliated Institute for Studies of Japan, made the case in an article published on the ministry's website, calling the paper a "White Paper on Reinvasion" that shows Tokyo's "undisguised ambition of reinvasion."
"The 'White Paper on Defense' issued by Japan this time is nothing but revelation of its ulterior motive to cover up its true colors as the main culprit responsible for disturbing peace and security of the region and push ahead with its attempts to fabricate a wartime constitution and become a military power by maximizing the 'threats' from its neighbors," the article said.
