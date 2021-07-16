Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korea rebuts U.N. special rapporteurs' concerns over Seoul's anti-leaflet law
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has rebutted concerns expressed by a group of U.N. special rapporteurs that a new law that bans the launching of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the inter-Korean border could restrict freedom of expression, a government document showed Saturday.
In April, Tomas Ojea Quintana, special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation, along with three other rapporteurs, voiced concerns in a letter towards South Korea's so-called anti-leafleting law passed late last year. They expressed concerns that the ban may "negatively impact the enjoyment of the right to freedom of expression" and the "legitimate activities" of nongovernmental organizations in Seoul.
The law prohibits the launching of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, with violators subject to a maximum prison term of three years or a fine of 30 million won (US$27,400).
N.K. propaganda website warns S. Korea against staging joint military drill with U.S.
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday warned South Korea against pushing ahead with its planned joint military drill with the United States, saying that war exercises and peace cannot go hand in hand.
Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, issued the warning as South Korea and the U.S. are expected to hold the joint military drill in August. Seoul's defense ministry earlier said that the allies are discussing when and how to stage their annual summertime military exercise.
"The blame for the current instability on the Korean Peninsula should be squarely placed on warmongers among the South Korean military colluding with outside power and engaging reckless confrontational machinations," the website said.
N.K. propaganda outlets decry calls to abolish gender ministry, keeps mum on scrapping unification ministry
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korean propaganda outlets slammed the head of South Korea's main opposition party Wednesday for calling for the abolition of the gender equality ministry but stayed mum on a more relevant issue of his call for scrapping the unification ministry.
Earlier, Lee Jun-seok, chairman of the People Power Party, called for the abolishment of the gender equality and unification ministries, claiming they have outlived their lifespans or had no role to play from the beginning.
Meari, a North Korean propaganda website, carried an article under the name of an individual, saying that Lee's claims on scrapping the gender equality ministry show that the mindsets of South Korean politicians "still belong to the pre-modern times."
