S. Korea to offer $1 million worth of oxygen concentrators, quarantine products to Indonesia
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer US$1 million worth of oxygen concentrators and other quarantine products to Indonesia amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country, the foreign ministry said Friday.
"In consideration of the seriousness of the recent COVID-19 situation in Indonesia, our government plans to provide the items rapidly and hopes that our humanitarian support will help Indonesia overcome COVID-19," the ministry said in a press release.
On Thursday, Indonesia, home to more than 270 million people, posted 56,757 new cases, overtaking the daily infection tally of India, amid the slow pace of the vaccination campaign and the spread of the more transmissible delta variant, according to reports.
